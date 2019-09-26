Crisis On Infinite Earths Adds Supernatural’s Osric Chau As Ryan Choi

Just when you thought casting for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” had finished, the Arrowverse producers manage to pull out even more stops by securing more heroes from the DC Comics pantheon. With fans just now catching their breaths after learning that two Smallville alumni will join the action, them being Tom Welling and Erica Durance, those same viewers must brace themselves because they’ll also see a key character making his live action debut in the crossover.

As it turns out, Supernatural‘s own Osric Chau has been cast as none other than Ryan Choi. If that name sounds at all familiar to you, it should, because Ryan was one of the men to take up the mantle of the Atom in the comics. Not only that, but he’s spilled over into other media, including the animated series Batman: The Brave and the Bold and the hit video game Injustice 2.

Let it be known that the Ryan Choi character is supposed to play a recurring role in the crossover. Being a “physics professor at Ivy Town University,” he’s “a normal guy who learns that he has a pivotal role to play in the coming crisis on infinite earths.”

Smallville Stars Return To Iconic Location In Crisis On Infinite Earths Set Pic 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you’re unfamiliar with the references made earlier, then you’ve likely heard Ryan Choi’s name mentioned at least one time before. If you’ll recall, Nora West-Allen spoke of him during The Flash‘s fifth season when divulging who developed Barry’s costume taken from the future. Arrowverse foreshadowing is often paid off before long, and this case is no different.

Because of this, speculation is already swirling regarding Chau’s Choi succeeding Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer as DC TV’s Atom. It’s already been confirmed that Routh’s leaving Legends of Tomorrow at some point this season, so maybe this is how that story will begin unfolding.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.