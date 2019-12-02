First Crisis On Infinite Earths Clip Shows Nash Wells Becoming Pariah

“Crisis On Infinite Earths” will be the biggest crossover event that The CW’s Arrowverse has seen to date. Adapted from the classic 1985 comic series, the network’s take appears to be that the multiverse comprises every DC live-action show out there (and a couple of movies and comic books, too).

So, that means we have Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh both as Superman (the latter portraying the Man of Steel from the Kingdom Come timeline) and Batman ’66 alum Burt Ward and Smallville’s Tom Welling joining the party. What I’m most looking forward to though is that after 27 years of voicing Batman, Kevin Conroy will finally be appearing on screen as Bruce Wayne in live-action.

But for Arrowverse aficionados, one of the more interesting aspects will be seeing Tom Cavanagh as Pariah. Cavanagh’s appeared as many characters in The Flash, generally as different incarnations of Harrison Wells from across the multiverse. Here, we’ll see him as Nash Wells, soon to become Pariah. In the original miniseries, he’s a genius scientist whose experiments result in his Earth being destroyed by the Anti-Monitor, and is doomed to witness the destruction of universe after universe. And now, thanks to the clip above, we have a taste of what’s to come.

Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three Images 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In The Flash, we’ve seen adventurer Nash Wells searching for a substance known as Eternium. His quest has led him to the sewers under Central City and to a wall that may conceal a portal used by the Monitor. The only way to open it up is to solve a series of mysterious symbols. And as we see in this clip, he hits the correct symbols and the wall shatters, revealing a blinding light that apparently kills him. But, as we know that he’s appearing as Pariah, it would seem that this is the moment where he gains that tortured identity.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Supergirl on December 8th and runs across The CW’s shows until it concludes on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on January 14th.