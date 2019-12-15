Crisis On Infinite Earths Confirms Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman Faced Doomsday

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 3 ended with a shocking twist as the Anti-Monitor defeated the assembly of superheroes and destroyed every Earth in the multiverse.

Now, fans have to wait for almost a month to watch the rest of the story unfold on Arrow and culminate on Legends of Tomorrow. But this year’s crossover event was also packed with hundreds of references, Easter eggs, and even cameos that people are still trying to find, and one of them establishes that Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman has already fought one of his greatest enemies – Doomsday.

Hoechlin won the fans over with his portrayal of the Man of Steel in Supergirl, to the point that The CW has now greenlit a spinoff starring him and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane and while we’ll definitely get to know more about this version of Superman and his escapades before the rise of Kara’s Supergirl, one reference from “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 1 confirms that he’s already faced one of his greatest adversaries.

The first episode actually opens with the wave of anti-matter energy destroying the universe. We then go to Argo City where Kal-El and Lois are living in peace with their newborn son Jonathan Kent. Clark is struggling to put a diaper on Jon and Lois teases him by listing his greatest achievements, describing Superman as the hero “who’s faced off Doomsday.”

For those who don’t know, Doomsday is an unstoppable force of chaos, best known for his role in 1993’s “The Death of Superman” in which he defeated the Justice League with ease and only the Man of Steel remained in his path. The ensuing battle took place across the United States and finally ended after they both dealt a fatal blow to each other and died outside the Daily Planet building.

Of course, this is a pretty exciting reference, as it establishes that Doomsday exists in the Arrowverse. Even though the revelation may yet prove to be just a throwaway reference, we can still be hopeful that we’ll eventually get to see the villain appear in one of the DCTV shows.

For now, though, be sure not to miss Part 4 and 5 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” when it premieres back-to-back on January 14th, 2020 and decides the fate of the Arrowverse for years to come.