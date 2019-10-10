Crisis On Infinite Earths Will Explain Felicity Smoak’s Absence

By now, you’re probably well aware of how massive the next major Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” will be. Spanning five episodes across two quarters of broadcasting, this is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious undertakings in the history of prime time television. I know, we say that on an annual basis, but this one really takes the cake.

Though some may think we’re running out of stuff to talk about at this point, there’s actually much more in the way of news pertaining to this subject breaking by the day. Just this week, some photos taken on the set showed us Flash star Grant Gustin posing with Superman actors Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh, in addition to Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams.

With the cast seemingly growing bigger and bigger, some are wondering if there’s any room left for Felicity Smoak. Normally, she’d be in the thick of it by offering Team Arrow technical support, but Emily Bett Rickards’ exit at the end of Arrow‘s seventh season may have put an end to that.

Speaking of which, one fan on Twitter asked executive producer Marc Guggenheim if Felicity’s absence will be explained during the crossover, and here’s what he had to say:

“We have a great explanation. But it’s not what anyone is expecting.”

For the most part, knowing that Felicity is raising baby Mia in seclusion could be enough explanation for the majority of fans – but when the multiverse’s existence is being threatened, that’s reasonable call to action. Maybe she has a sprained wrist? I guess we’ll find out later this fall.

Strangely enough, adult Mia, played by Katherine McNamara, will appear in the crossover. Based on how she’s been pictured with Jonah Hex and members of the Waverider crew, it could be concluded that time travel will factor into the story.

Arrow returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 15th on The CW. “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” meanwhile, kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th.