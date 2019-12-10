Crisis On Infinite Earths Fans Have Mixed Reactions To Kevin Conroy’s Batman

Despite all the wonderful cameos that have already and will appear in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” I was looking forward to Kevin Conroy’s the most. He’s been ‘my’ Batman ever since I first saw Batman: The Animated Series, with his portrayal in Rocksteady’s Arkham video games a particular highlight. So, when I saw that he appeared to be playing the Kingdom Come version in the crossover, I was over the moon.

Well, last night he finally made his appearance in the event but unfortunately, it wasn’t quite what I expected. It quickly became apparent that Conroy was playing a Batman gone bad. In this universe, we find Bruce Wayne with most (if not all) of the Batverse characters killed, and a Dark Knight who’s long since abandoned his code against murder.

It seems that, much like Pringles, once you pop you can’t stop, as he’s cut a bloody swathe through his rogues gallery and even killed Superman. By this point, our heroes are realizing that this guy might not be the same one they knew back on their universe – something confirmed when he starts quoting The Dark Knight Returns, pulling out Kryptonite and punching Supergirl in the face.

This wasn’t what fans were expecting, with the best observation I saw being that this is what the DCEU Batman would have become if he’d succeeded in killing Superman. Here’s just a selection of the reactions from Twitter:

Hearing Kevin Conroy's voice as he comes walking down those steps… #CrisisOfInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/bpe0a6lFrN — CTriplette (@manofthetown) December 10, 2019

They just Last Jedi'd Kevin Conroy's Batman 🥺 After 27 years of being the best Batman one could ever wish for, and the most anticipated possibly ever, they just messed it up so bad, and it hurts, it really does. — Steve Lolz (@StahhpL) December 10, 2019

Idk what's darker… Kevin Conroy's Batman killing the Joker, Mr. Freeze, Superman, and more in his timeline or the Joker gassing the Daily Planet in Brandon Routh's Superman timeline. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) December 10, 2019

I feel like Kevin Conroy was exploited in tonight's episode of #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths, I mean come on! No way this happens in any respectable Batman Universe. I don't care what earth it is! In my opinion, this was a WASTE of an icon! pic.twitter.com/N0VYpXNlk8 — ZodWriter #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #QuixoticWarrior (@ZodWriter) December 10, 2019

SO KEVIN CONROY BATMAN KILLS PEOPLE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 THIS WILL GO OVER WELL #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — ⊗Holiday Sinatra⊗ (@NewTSage) December 10, 2019

After all these years, Kevin Conroy is still the GOAT Batman actor #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/zHoyglGDRL — Christian Holub (@cmholub) December 10, 2019

Kevin Conroy as evil Batman is genius! #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Jen 💍🤰👶 (@jbuffyangel) December 10, 2019

New Crisis On Infinite Earths Photos Tease A Superman Showdown 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, a mixed bag really. I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t expecting The CW to go so dark with Kevin Conroy’s appearance. But I do also like a surprise and the slow realization that this particular Batman has gone completely over the edge was very fun to watch. While the concept of ‘Batman goes evil’ isn’t an entirely new one, this still was a pretty damn cool realization of it, and from the Frank Miller dialogue they chose, you can tell they’re huge fans of the character.

Be sure to catch part 3 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” tonight on The CW.