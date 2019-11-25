New Crisis On Infinite Earths Photos Tease Black Lightning Joining The Arrowverse

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is just two weeks away from arriving at last. And, following on from last week’s release of images from Parts One and Two, The CW has just dropped a boatload of promo photos for the third chapter in the must-see Arrowverse event. Among many other things, the pics tease many of the team-ups we can expect from the crossover – chief among them, the arrival of Cress Williams’ Black Lightning and the return of John Wesley Shipp as Earth-90’s Flash.

Be sure to check them out, along with the plot summary, down below:

BLACK LIGHTNING JOINS THE ARROWVERSE IN THE THIRD CHAPTER OF THE CROSSOVER – Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) enlists Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) after Flash-90 (guest star John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in ‘Elseworlds.’ With the help of Black Lightning, Barry (Grant Gustin), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau), while Oliver (guest star Stephen Amell) and Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) return to an old familiar stomping ground. David McWhirter directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates.

So, what can we deduce about this episode, The Flash installment of the five-part extravaganza, from these pics? Well, note that the synopsis says Oliver Queen and Diggle will revisit a “familiar stomping ground.” That looks very much like they’re in Lian Yu in the photos, so that’s probably that mystery solved. This could likely be the final time the Emerald Archer visits the island that’s been a key part of his life, too.

Elsewhere, Supergirl and Batwoman seem to be working on investigating the Book of Destiny, introduced in last year’s “Elseworlds.” It appears that they enlist the somehow-resurrected Lex Luthor to assist them, probably for his genius intellect. However, if there’s one person you don’t want to get their hands on a book that can rewrite reality, it’s Lex and, unsurprisingly, it looks like the villain will try and turn the tables on the heroes.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three” is the final episode of the crossover to arrive this year – it debuts on Tuesday, December 11th – before the Arrowverse takes its customary Christmas break. Things will then resume on January 14th with the last two episodes.