First Crisis On Infinite Earths Photos Tease A Massive Crossover Event

With less than a month to go now until “Crisis On Infinite Earths” arrives, the stage is slowly being set for what’s got to be the biggest crossover event in the history of TV.

Already, it’s been a pretty busy week for fans of The CW’s superhero franchise, with Stephen Amell and co. wrapping filming on the final run of Arrow and several new plot summaries for various Arrowverse shows surfacing that tell us what’s to come in the weeks leading up to “Crisis.” Indeed, the catastrophic event – which was actually initially teased in the series premiere of The Flash – is quickly approaching and after getting the first trailer for it last weekend, the network has now debuted the very first batch of official stills.

While not super spoiler-y, there are still a handful of juicy looks at many of the heroes here, with Batwoman, Superman, Supergirl, Flash, Oliver Queen and all your other favorites showing up throughout the gallery down below. Of course, a lot of their supporting players are seen here, too, and overall, this looks like it’s going to be one heck of a crossover.

First Crisis On Infinite Earths Photos Tease The Biggest Crossover Ever 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That being said, there are still a lot of people missing from these pics, with many of the guest stars absent as The CW no doubt wants to keep some surprises for the big event itself. For instance, we know that Kevin Conroy will play a future Bruce Wayne/Batman, but he’s nowhere to be seen here.

Likewise, Burt Ward’s Dick Grayson from the 60s Batman show is also missing while there’s no sightings of Black Lightning’s Cress Williams, either. The list goes on, of course, but honestly, it’s perfectly alright, as we’re happy that the network is still holding back on some stuff.

Besides, we’ll be able to see everyone in action soon enough, as “Crisis on Infinite Earths” gets underway on December 8th and wraps up on January 14th. Don’t miss it.