Arrow 8×07 Synopsis Teases Team Arrow’s Return To Lian Yu

The final season of Arrow is doing a good job of setting up the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, but isn’t remiss in giving Oliver Queen his ultimate swansong as the hero that started it all.

The green-hooded vigilante of Star City has been going through quite an emotional ordeal over the last couple of episodes. In a quest to save the world and assist the Monitor in preparing the multiverse for the upcoming crisis, Oliver and his team have also been collecting fragments of the truth about the cosmic being who goes by the name of Mar Novu.

In doing so, the Green Arrow has yet to face betrayal from a familiar character, and now, the official synopsis for the last midseason finale of Arrow, titled “Purgatory,” teases the return of Team Arrow to Lian Yu.

Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) mission takes him to Lian Yu where he tries to ignore the repercussions of the looming Crisis until he receives help from an old friend. Meanwhile, a united Team Arrow faces a recognizable villain. James Bamford directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto & Rebecca Rosenberg.

If you’re wondering who the “old friend” is, Byron Mann is set to appear again as Yao Fei Gulong, Oliver’s first teacher on the island who seemingly died at the end of the first season. We still don’t know how he’ll return, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Team Arrow decided to visit another Earth much like the premiere of this season.

In any case, it’s only apt that Oliver would return to the island where everything began before the start of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and with Stephen Amell wrapping filming as the Green Arrow and Marc Guggenheim revealing the last words of dialogue in the show, it really does feel like we’re coming to the end.

But will that end be satisfying for the fans of the show? We’ll only have to wait and see as the remaining episodes of Arrow debut on The CW in the next two months.