Arrow 8×06 Synopsis Reveals A Traitor Among Oliver’s Team

In the final season of Arrow, Oliver and the gang have been traveling between dimensions and going back and forth in time to prepare for the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earth,” The CW’s massive crossover event that’ll bring together every hero in the Arrowverse to fight off a menace that threatens existence.

The last run of the Green Arrow’s show has been nothing short of phenomenal this year, with each week’s episode exceeding the previous one in terms of scale and quality. This season isn’t only doing a pretty good job of setting up the crossover event though, but also paying homage to the series that essentially served as a launchpad for the Arrowverse.

One of the more interesting plot developments so far has been the revelation that Lyla Michaels is working with the Monitor, which will ultimately lead to her emergence as the Harbinger. Now, the official synopsis for the sixth episode, titled “Reset,” has revealed a major betrayal awaiting Oliver Queen and his team:

YOU CAN’T FIGHT YOUR FATE – After being double-crossed by Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson), Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself facing a life or death situation that seems very familiar. Laurel (Katie Cassidy) has the opportunity to make amends with the past. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Maya Houston (#806).

Roy Harper Returns In Arrow 8x06 Promo Images 1 of 17

Click to skip































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It would seem that Lyla will have to face the consequences of her association with the Monitor, and the synopsis implies that this puts Oliver in a critical situation. Also, after the destruction of Earth-2 at the end of episode one, Laurel Lance is facing her own demons once again, which will be addressed in the upcoming episodes.

Stephen Amell has already teased that episode 6 might be the best outing of Arrow to date, and we’ll have to wait and see how the supposed betrayal of Lyla and the ambiguity of the Monitor’s promises will affect Team Arrow when “Reset” debuts on November 26th.