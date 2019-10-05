Arrow’s Audrey Marie Anderson Suits Up As Harbinger In New Crisis Photo

If anything, the past couple weeks have been huge for news pertaining to “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” I mean, not only did we get our first look at Brandon Routh in his Kingdom Come Superman costume, but it was also confirmed that Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott will return as the Huntress.

On top of that, it’s been revealed that Arrow‘s Audrey Marie Anderson will play a pivotal role in the crossover event as well. As it turns out, Lyla Michaels’ code name of “Harbinger” will finally be paid off at long last. Having been introduced during the show’s first season, I’d never thought her character would go to the logical sci-fi extent and instead exist as a nice nod to her comic book counterpart, but here we are.

Thanks to ComicBook.com, we can now glimpse Lyla in full Harbinger regalia. Seen below, she’s sporting a stylish costume that very much honors the source material, yet doesn’t look quintessentially ’80s. I do think the costuming department managed to pull it off without looking cheesy.

Arrow's Audrey Marie Anderson As Harbinger In Crisis On Infinite Earths 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Here’s what executive producer Marc Guggenheim had to say about her inclusion:

“Lyla Michaels as Harbinger is a key component of the original Crisis on Infinite Earths that we were determined to honor in our crossover. What makes this particularly satisfying for us is that we introduced Lyla Michaels and her Harbinger codename all the way back in Arrow Season 1.”

If you haven’t read Marv Wolfman and George Perez’s masterwork, then you should know that Harbinger rounded up various heroes from around the multiverse in service of the Monitor. Likewise, I expect her to do so on the small screen, and perhaps we’ll have her to thank for uniting at least three separate Supermen, those being Tyler Hoechlin, Tom Welling and the aforementioned Brandon Routh.

Arrow returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 15th on The CW. “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” meanwhile, kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th.