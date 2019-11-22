First Crisis On Infinite Earths Poster Unites The Arrowverse

It’s the end of the Arrowverse as we know it and fans are feeling pretty excited right about now. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is just over two weeks away and, at last, we finally have a poster for the biggest DC crossover event to ever hit The CW. And if you think the miniseries can’t possibly be more ambitious than the ones we seen before, think again.

You can check out the poster, which unites every major player in the event, in the gallery below. But first, let’s do a quick roll call, shall we? At the center of the image, we have Batwoman (Ruby Rose), with other series leads Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), White Canary (Caity Lotz), the Flash (Grant Gustin) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) underneath her.

To the left, there’s Earth-38’s Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Iris West (Candice Patton), Earth-90’s Flash (John Wesley Shipp), Vibe (Carlos Valdes) and Heatwave (Dominic Purcell). On the right hand side, we have Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson), Kingdom Come Superman (Brandon Routh), Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and Martian Manhunter (David Harewood). Monitoring the heroes is, of course, the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Poster Unites The Arrowverse For The End Of The Worlds 1 of 2

Despite that lengthy list of costumed crusaders, there are still many more turning up in “Crisis” who aren’t depicted on this poster. Two prominent ones include Smallville‘s Clark Kent (Tom Welling) and Kingdom Come Batman (Kevin Conroy, finally playing Bruce Wayne in live-action). There’s also Smallville‘s Lois Lane (Erica Durance) Jonah Hex (Johnathan Schaech), Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), Earth-1’s Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy Rodgers) and a few more cameos we don’t know about, too.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” comprises five hours split across all five Arrowverse shows. It begins with a double-bill of the Supergirl and Batwoman episodes on Sunday, December 8th. The Flash then follows on December 11th before it takes a month off and concludes with Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, January 14th.