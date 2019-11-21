Smallville’s Clark And Lois Return In Crisis On Infinite Earths Still

“Somebody saaave meee!”… That’s what a lot of folks in the Arrowverse will be saying during the big “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, but thankfully there’ll be a legion of superheroes around to help them. Including not just one or two, but three separate versions of Superman. There’s Brandon Routh’s Kingdom Come version, Tyler Hoechlin’s Man of Steel, as seen on Supergirl, and Tom Welling’s Clark Kent, star of Smallville. And this new still from the event teases the return of Welling and co-star Erica Durance as Clark and Lois Lane for the first time since The CW’s long-running Supes prequel ended in 2011.

As depicted in set photos and the promo images for the second episode that dropped earlier this week, the still finds the pair at the old Kent farm, which previously appeared in last year’s “Elseworlds.” Going by their expressions and stances, the Lane-Kents seem to be having some sort of heated discussion, likely about the fate of the multiverse.

This image comes our way via Entertainment Weekly, and it’s accompanied by a brief comment from Durance. The actress touched on where Lois and Clark are at in their lives when we see them again in “Crisis,” saying:

“It’s a little bit of a look into their future and the different choices they’ve made to be together. It’s a full-circle moment that’s really nice.”

This Smallville crossover’s definitely one of the biggest draws of the event for many fans. The only trouble is that Welling has revealed that we should only expect him, and presumably Durance, too, to drop by for a mere cameo. This is a little disappointing, of course, but it’s a real treat that they’ll feature in it at all and we’re certainly excited to see them.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on The CW from December 8th.