Crisis On Infinite Earths Fans Freaking Out Over Ezra Miller’s Cameo

The CW billed their “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover as their biggest yet, pulling in actors and characters from across DC’s live-action adaptations. This encompassed everything from Batman ’66, Batman ’89 and Smallville to more recent shows like Titans and Lucifer. But Part 4 of the event saw the most surprising crossover yet, as it was one with the DCEU in the form of Ezra Miller’s first appearance as the Flash since Justice League in 2017.

The lead-up to his appearance focused on the crossover’s seven Paragons, who are trying to connect the universe through the Speed Force. Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen obviously has a very close connection with it, using his memories and feelings to guide his way through the multiverse. This led him to the DCEU S.T.A.R. Labs, where he met Ezra Miller’s Flash, who was understandably a little confused as he hasn’t even heard of the Speed Force yet. The two had a quick chat, complimented each other’s costumes, and then the DCEU Flash faded away.

Understandably, this drove fans bonkers…

What in THE actual FUCKKKK Ezra Miller's The Flash meets Grant Gustins The Flash I'm having a Fanboy attack 😱 pic.twitter.com/hWHvbDMFB2 — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MovieBuff100) January 15, 2020

i… I like this? idk, I’m just happy to see Ezra Miller as the Flash. He’s a really fun choice, and I hope the movie actually happens. This would seem to confirm it. https://t.co/PfVg7qmsma — roby loves the prequels (@iamthatroby) January 15, 2020

Apparently none of the cast but Grant knew about Ezra Miller’s cameo. Also, how the hell did this not leak?! CW managed to do something like this and no one knew. Respect. pic.twitter.com/L9Gya80SfQ — Walt (@UberKryptonian) January 15, 2020

nobody: ezra showing up in dc properties doing cameos: pic.twitter.com/1sKNkaNzYu — kushal (@moaningwaynes) January 15, 2020

EZRA MAKING FUN OF HIS COSTUME “IS THIS COSPLAY” AND ASKING IF HE WANTS A SELFIE. THIS IS SO FJFHFHFK pic.twitter.com/MImY8Dl4z2 — mel (@CAPESHlT) January 15, 2020

With The Flash solo movie still without a release date and Miller booked up on Fantastic Beasts sequels for the next couple of years, this cameo might be the last we see of his take on the character for some time – perhaps ever. But it’s a good reminder that while the theatrical cut of Justice League may have been terrible, that wasn’t Miller’s fault. This short scene just shows how good he was in the role and where his character is at, and I’d absolutely love to see him beginning to learn how the Speed Force works.

Plus, credit where credit’s due. The CW must have worked very hard to convince Warner Bros. higher-ups to let the DCEU cross over with the Arrowverse. While the latter has proved its worth many times over, it’s still the younger sibling of the movie franchise. I suspect most studios (and WB up until a few years ago) would have nixed this “Crisis on Infinite Earths” cameo, so it’s great to see that they went for it.