The Seven Paragons Of Crisis On Infinite Earths Have Been Revealed

Arrow‘s season 8 opener introduced the concept of “Paragons,” the most important heroes in the multiverse upon which the fate of all rests. EP Marc Guggenheim then further teased that there would be seven Paragons in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and sure enough, this was revealed by the Monitor in Monday’s “Part 2,” but only four were identified in that episode.

In last night’s “Part 3” though, the full line-up was made clear, and you can check it out down below:

Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Earth-38) – Paragon of Hope

Sara Lance/White Canary (Earth-1) – Paragon of Destiny

Clark Kent/Superman (Earth-96) – Paragon of Trust

Kate Kane/Batwoman (Earth-1) – Paragon of Courage

Barry Allen/The Flash (Earth-1) – Paragon of Love

J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter (Earth-38) – Paragon of Honor

Ryan Choi (Earth-1) – Paragon of Humanity

In “Part 2,” Kara and Sara were identified immediately. Earth-38’s Superman and Lois Lane and Iris West-Allen then had to hunt down the Man of Steel from across the multiverse, who was the Paragon of Truth. This turned out to be the Earth-96 version (Brandon Routh). And after encountering the corrupt Batman of Earth-99, Batwoman was decreed the Paragon of Courage.

Ray Palmer then designed a device to track down the other ones in “Part 3.” This revealed that Barry and J’onn were also Paragons. The last to be located was Ryan Choi, a genius scientist working at Ivy Town University who Iris was able to convince help them save the multiverse.

Tragically, though, not all of the Paragons made it out of “Part 3” alive. The Anti-Monitor succeeded in his plan to destroy the multiverse, but Pariah was able to send the seven to the Vanishing Point – a realm outside of time and space – before they were killed. It was ultimately revealed, however, that Lex Luthor had used the Book of Destiny to put himself in Superman’s place. Now, the heroes will have to work with the villain in order to reboot reality.

We’ve got over a month to wait until we find out how it all ends though, as “Crisis on Infinite Earths” concludes with an Arrow/Legends of Tomorrow double-bill on Tuesday, January 14th on The CW.