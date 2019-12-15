There are so many fan-pleasing comebacks in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” with one of the most notable being Brandon Routh’s return as Superman for the first time since 2006’s Superman Returns. The Legends of Tomorrow star has been a part of the Arrowverse for a long time, of course, but it was extra special to see him suit up as the Man of Steel again for the first time in 13 years in the second and third episodes of the crossover.

But does The CW event also mark his final time in the cape and trunks? This question was put to the actor in an interview with Den of Geek and Routh made clear that he approached reprising the role in “Crisis” as likely the bookend of his Superman career.

“I approached it as if it was the final time. It was important for me. That’s one of the things I had to get off the phone with Marc [Guggenheim] and consider and think about. Because if I continued to leave the door open and keep wanting more, then I was never going to be fulfilled, and that wasn’t a place where I wanted to leave things. So I approached this as, no matter how much screen time I had or whatever story this ends up being, I’m grateful to have had this opportunity and I’m going to be okay with whatever this is.”

Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three Images 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

He went on to explain that “Crisis” has given him the opportunity to resolve the unfinished business he’s had with the character since 2006, so now he’s “at peace” with saying goodbye to Clark Kent. Though if he was offered another comeback, it seems Routh would be open to the idea.

“That’s how I approached it. Just being grateful for the opportunity. Putting it all out there and being okay with hanging up the cape after that. And I’m grateful for that because that’s how I feel about it. I feel that the door that was open, the unresolved stuff after Superman Returns, is resolved and the door is closed, but…. if the door opened again, I’m open to it. I’m good, I’m at peace with it, but I am still excited to play the character if another opportunity that is right presents itself.”

For his “Crisis” appearance, Routh’s Man of Tomorrow was given a Kingdom Come twist, donning a perfect replication of artist Alex Ross’ KC suit and gaining the comics’ tragic backstory – losing Lois Lane and the rest of his Daily Planet friends in a gas attack. Ultimately, though, Routh’s Supes was able to rise above his dark past and help the other heroes battle the Anti-Monitor. Well, at least until he died.

The final scenes of “Part 3” saw the seven Paragons transported to the Vanishing Point, a place outside of time and space, saving them from the destruction of the multiverse. However, Earth-96’s Superman then appeared to die, with Lex Luthor replacing him, thanks to his rewriting of the Book of Destiny. It remains to be seen if he’ll be resurrected by the end of the event.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is now on a midseason break before concluding on Tuesday, January 14th.