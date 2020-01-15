The penultimate episode of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” managed to pull off the most unexpected cameo of all those in the crossover event last night. The CW united various DC movies and TV shows over the first three episodes, but we were not expecting one of the stars of the DCEU to turn up in yesterday’s final installments.

Yes, Ezra Miller appeared in “Crisis: Part 4” to make Scarlet Speedster fans’ dreams come true and share a scene with Grant Gustin. The Flashes of Two Worlds got to geek out about each other’s super-suit, share quips and generally just blow each other’s minds. It seems like Miller and Gustin had a great time filming the sequence, too, as the latter has shared some awesome behind-the-scenes images on his Instagram account.

The pics see Gustin and Miller having fun on the S.T.A.R. Labs set. “How about that?” Gustin said in his caption. “Ezra is one of a kind. So glad we could keep this a secret until today. Thank you to @dccomics.”

Grant Gustin Shares BTS Photos Of Ezra Miller's Crisis On Infinite Earths Cameo 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Many of Gustin’s Arrowverse co-stars added their thoughts on the cameo in the comments, but Melissa “Supergirl” Benoist’s has to be the best. “YOU KEPT THIS SECRET SO WELL. NONE of us knew!!!!” the actress said, before coming to a realization. “Or did they know?! Was I the only one that didn’t know?!”

The official DC Comics Instagram then chimed in, too. “Thank you for helping us keep one of the most epic secrets in the multiverse.”

You can watch the full clip in the player at the top of the page. And as you can see, with the multiverse dying, Oliver Queen/the Spectre aided Earth-1’s Barry in accessing the Speed Force, telling him to use his memories and feelings to guide him through. This led him to a copy of the S.T.A.R. Labs cortex where he encountered the DCEU’s Flash. This should have been impossible, Barry remarked, with the presence of one of his doppelgängers perhaps proving that the multiverse still had a chance.

Kudos to the producers for somehow pulling this crossover off, as a DCEU star dropping by was really the best way to end “Crisis on Infinite Earths” on a high.