Crisis On Infinite Earths Part 4 Photos See The Heroes Take On The Anti-Monitor

We don’t have long to wait for the final two parts of The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event, which will wrap up on January 14th. Joining synopses already available for the final episodes, as well as some teasers, we’ve now received a range of stills showing the remaining heroes of the DC Multiverse fighting the Anti-Monitor. And based on the images from the fourth part of the arc, which you can see below, things aren’t going particularly well for our characters.

The images are familiar for anyone who’s already watched the latest teaser for “Crisis,” available above, including the Arrowverse heroes facing the Anti-Monitor in what appears to be an industrial wasteland. Whether or not this is part of the Vanishing Point the characters escaped to at the end of Part Three of the event is unclear. The images do show that Barry Allen/The Flash will make an appearance in Part Four though, after being reported missing in the synopsis for the episode, but don’t show Oliver Queen’s apparent rebirth as “something else.”

Still, we get multiple looks at the team taking on the Anti-Monitor, including Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, J’onn J’onzz, and Sara Lance, as well as Ryan Choi, the scientist who may deliver a technological breakthrough to the “Crisis.” Other perspectives show Jon Cryer’s version of Lex Luthor as part of the group, following on from his manipulation of the Book of Destiny to escape the Anti-Monitor in Part Three.

Although we don’t get any shots of the fight with the Anti-Monitor, we do see him looking suitably intimidating, as well as more scenes that are likely set in the Vanishing Point and glimpses of a beaten-up-looking Barry Allen. And with more surprises apparently on the cards for the conclusion of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” we’re certainly excited about what these final episodes will bring in terms of a confrontation with the Anti-Monitor and a solution to the Multiverse’s destruction.