Critics can’t get enough of ‘Ms. Marvel’

We’re less than 24 hours from the first episode of the much-anticipated Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel, and with reviews for the first two episodes finally coming in, there has never been more hype surrounding Iman Vellani’s Hollywood debut.

The reviews are all sky-high for the MCU’s adaptation of Kamala Khan, currently boasting an eye-popping 95 percent approval rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. In our own review of the series, particular nods were given to the relatability of the protagonist, masterful pacing with its myriad of events, and a positively delightful visual style.

Of course, we aren’t the only ones heaping praise on Marvel Studios’ latest; critics from all over seem to have reached a consensus on Ms. Marvel ranking up there with the very best of Kevin Feige’s productions.

Variety compared Ms. Marvel to the critically-acclaimed animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, both of which honor their comic book roots in a visual and spiritual sense.

The closest Marvel comparison point for “Ms. Marvel” has to be “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the 2018 animated film about thoughtful teen Miles Morales becoming an unlikely new Spider-Man in Brooklyn. Just as “Into the Spider-Verse” found innovation and joy in the bright colors and imagery of comic books, so too does “Ms. Marvel” in its most immediately compelling moments.

IGN, meanwhile, took particular note of Kamala Khan’s story about coming into her own, and how the character’s unique background offers a great deal to the show.

The MCU television slate continues to grow, and Ms. Marvel is already making a strong case for Kamala Khan as an exciting new addition. This coming-of-age story includes some familiar elements of a teenager struggling to figure out the path ahead. Still, the teenager’s Muslim faith and her parents’ expectations offer a new perspective.

Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney Plus tomorrow, June 8.