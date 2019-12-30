The Crown Fails To Make Netflix’s List Of Most Popular Shows In The UK

Netflix recently released its list of most-watched shows in the United Kingdom and while many of the names on there are obvious, there was at least one notable omission. Yes, surprisingly, the third season of The Crown wasn’t one of the ten series binged the most by those in the UK, which is peculiar considering that it’s all about the royal family.

The drama is often touted as one of the streaming service’s most popular shows but the prevailing theory is that it’s the Americans who can’t seem to get enough of it, while folks overseas seem not to have as much interest. Even an entirely new cast, including reigning Academy Award winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, couldn’t catapult the new episodes into the top ten.

Here’s the full list for those who are curious:

The Witcher After Life Stranger Things Sex Education The Umbrella Academy You Unbelievable Top Boy Black Mirror Dirty John

The Crown Season 4 Set Pic Reveals Emma Corrin As Princess Diana 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This is pretty similar to Netflix’s most-watched list in the United States, albeit with more British TV shows on the one above. The Crown, however, is absent from both compilations. The lack of popularity for this well-received show could be a cause for concern for the streaming service, too, which is already in the midst of producing a fourth season. If the numbers for this expensive series don’t pick up soon, executives may decide to pull the plug before the storyline catches up to present day.

Tell us, though, why do you think subscribers in the UK don’t have much interest in this critically-acclaimed show that’s all about their country’s history? And should Netflix just cut their losses and end The Crown ahead of when they originally planned to? Sound off in the comments section down below and let us know your thoughts.