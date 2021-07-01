The Crown Star Reportedly In Talks To Play Sinestro In Green Lantern Show

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any news from HBO Max’s Green Lantern series, which is currently in the process of recruiting its cast members. At the end of April American Horror Story veteran Finn Wittrock was hired to play Guy Gardner, and the following month War Horse‘s Jeremy Irvine was appointed as Alan Scott.

Despite being in development since 2019, it wasn’t until October of last year that the comic book show was given the official green light to start gearing up for the production of ten one-hour episodes, and given the relatively slow pace at which the ensemble is coming together we’ll be lucky if cameras start rolling on Green Lantern before the end of this year.

Former Arrowverse architects Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim are producing and handling the scripts, while Seth Grahame-Smith is set as showrunner and executive producer, and he’s also expected to direct at least a handful of episodes. Only two names have been confirmed to appear onscreen so far, but a new rumor claims that The Crown‘s Tobias Menzies could become the third.

As per the report, the two-time Golden Globe nominee is in talks to play Sinestro, and looking at his filmography it can’t be denied that he could turn out to be an inspired choice. Menzies is more than familiar with big budget prestige drama and episodic fantasy having appeared in Rome, Game of Thrones, Outlander and The Terror to name just a small few, as well as his stint as Prince Philip in Netflix’s royal smash hit.

Green Lantern is set to span three distinct time periods over the course of its first season, and Sinestro was always guaranteed to be involved given his standing in the comic book lore, but we’ll just have to wait and see if Menzies ends up with the role or not.