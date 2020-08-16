The Crown Has Cast Its Princess Diana For Seasons 5 And 6

The Crown has added another new cast member for its final two seasons. Earlier this week, Jonathan Pryce was announced to be playing Prince Phillip opposite Imelda Staunton as the Queen in the fifth and sixth seasons of Netflix’s acclaimed royal drama. We’re still yet to find out who’s playing Prince Charles, but this Sunday afternoon the streaming giant revealed who’ll be portraying Princess Diana.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will be taking over the role of the late princess from Emma Corrin, who has yet to debut on the series but will play a key part in the upcoming season 4. Debicki’s casting was announced via a tweet from the show’s official Twitter account, which came with a quote from the star.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” she shared. “It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Debicki has been a major player in Hollywood over the past few years. Following her breakout role in 2013’s The Great Gatsby, she’s gone on to star in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and is set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. When a new Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart was announced back in June, many fans noted that Debicki would’ve been a better choice due to looking more like her, but now, The Crown producers have fixed that mistake. At 6″3, she’s considerably taller than the real Diana, but hey, there’s always creative license.

Following season 4 covering the 1980s, seasons 5 and 6 will deal with the events of the Windsor family’s lives through the 1990s and early 2000s. The fact that Debicki will feature in the final season tells us that the 90s will spill into that run, seeing as Diana tragically died in 1997.

That’s a while away yet, though, as season 5 won’t be here until 2022 due to a production break. The Crown season 4, meanwhile, with Olivia Colman in the lead role, is set to arrive on Netflix sometime towards the end of this year.