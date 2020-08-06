First Supergirl Season 6 Poster Teases Dreamer

We have quite a long while to go until new episodes of Supergirl, with season 6 of The CW show due to arrive in 2021. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, season 5 of the series was cut short to nineteen episodes, meaning that many of the season’s intended plot lines were truncated. Furthermore, while most Arrowverse shows will be back in January, Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy means that the series will return in the spring or summer. Despite this gap, though, The CW have just put out a teaser poster featuring Nicole Maines’ Dreamer.

The poster, which you can see below, features Nia Nal as Dreamer against a comic book panel background. The character of Nia was introduced in Supergirl‘s fourth season, and is notable for being the first transgender superhero on a televised series. Nal teamed up with Kara Danvers’ extended group during the anti-alien plot line and gradually learned of her dream-based powers.

During the season, Nal also formed a relationship with Brainiac 5, which unraveled by season 5 due to the ongoing complications of the Crisis and Lex Luthor’s plot to take down Leviathan. The character of Nal is based off the Legion of Super-Heroes’ Nura Nal, or Dream Girl, with Nia being her ancestor. Maines’ role was slightly smaller in season 5, with the new poster implying she may have more to do in the sixth season of the series.

We don’t know too much about what season 6 of Supergirl will cover, although the Leviathan plot line will need to be resolved during early episodes. Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti has also promised that the DC series will continue to pursue an open approach to race and gender across the show, something that has been typified by the recent recasting of the lead on Batwoman. Given Nicole Maines’ continued visibility as a transgender pioneer within the industry, we’d hope that this new poster signals a greater role for the character in Supergirl‘s new season.