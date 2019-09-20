The CW Releases Ominous Synopsis For The Flash Season 6 Premiere

The return of The CW’s Arrowverse is nearly here. Excitement is high for the franchise, too, as this year’s crossover event, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” is going to be the biggest yet. So much focus has been given to the adaptation of, perhaps, DC’s greatest event series though that the storylines of the individual shows have been a little forgotten. Fans of The Flash, in particular, have been left in the dark, as so much of that series’ future hinges on the aforementioned “Crisis.”

That being said, there have been a few teases already as to what the new season has in store for Team Flash, such as the reveal that Sendhil Ramamurthy of Heroes fame will be portraying the DC villain Bloodwork. It’s also been noted that the main antagonist for Barry and company will be the most personal yet. Think on the level of Eobard Thawne (the Reverse-Flash.)

The Flash Season 6 Photo Offers Best Look Yet At Barry's New Suit 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But The CW has finally decided to turn the lights on for hungry audiences, as they recently released a synopsis for the sixth season premiere of The Flash, which is as follows:

SEASON PREMIERE – While Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Nora, the team faces their greatest threat yet — one that threatens to destroy all of Central City. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has a brush with death that results in an unexpected new dynamic that will change her relationship with Caitlin forever. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kelly Wheeler.

There isn’t a lot of definitive information in here, as this rundown instead details the emotional state of several of the main characters. It’s good to know though that creative team behind the show aren’t going to forget about all the upheaval of the last season in the lead up to “Crisis.” Besides, there isn’t much of a wait left until we find out more, as The Flash season 6 premieres on October 8th. Don’t miss it.