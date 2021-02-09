Barry Stands Tall On New Poster For The Flash Season 7

With just three weeks to go until the Scarlet Speedster is back on our screens, The CW has today released a new poster for The Flash season 7. Arrowverse fans have been waiting for more of the now-senior series since it wrapped up its sixth run last May, a few episodes earlier than intended due to the pandemic halting production, and finally, at long last, the wait’s almost at an end as Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen is set to speed into our lives again in early March.

The eye-grabbing poster seen below depicts the Flash standing in front of his lightning bolt insignia which is projected over the skyline of Central City. Dotted around it are the other members of Team Flash – Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes).

“Love will conquer darkness,” reads the tweet posted by The Flash Twitter account unveiling the poster. “Season 7 premieres Tuesday, March 2! Stream next day free only on The CW.”

The “love conquers darkness” slogan is referring to Barry’s ongoing quest to rescue his wife from the Mirrorverse, after finally realizing she’s been trapped there by Eva McCulloch’s Mirror Master/Mistress, who remains at large, for months. The trailer depicted Iris’ mind cracking under the dimension’s powers, so her super-powered husband had better hurry up and get her out of there soon. Not that it’ll be easy, mind you, as he’s running on just 1% of his speed following the destruction of the Speed Force. Season 6 may have finished early, but at least it means the next run is starting with a bang.

Remember, the good news is we know this year isn’t it for the show as The CW has just renewed The Flash for an eighth outing which will make it the longest-running Arrowverse series of the lot. Looking closer to home, though, and don’t miss the season 7 premiere on Tuesday, March 2nd at 8 p.m, followed by Superman & Lois at 9 p.m.