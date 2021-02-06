Batman And Superman Will Reportedly Meet In The Arrowverse

Later this month, the Arrowverse is set to expand with the premiere of Superman and Lois, featuring long-term guest star Tyler Hoechlin in the lead as the Man of Steel. It was a big deal when The CW got the all-clear to make use of the hero back in 2016, and since then, the network’s DC franchise has grown and grown. 2019’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” even featured a version of Batman – Kevin Conroy’s corrupt Bruce Wayne from another Earth – but will there ever come a day when Superman and Bats can team up within the Arrowverse?

Well, we’re hearing that it’s definitely something the network is hoping for, as according to insider Daniel Richtman, The CW wants Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne to meet at some point. Their goal is apparently to build their Justice League into a more comic-accurate lineup and they plan to have the two heroes cross paths eventually.

Of course, the Arrowverse finally formed a version of the Justice League – though without being called that – at the end of “Crisis,” with the roster consisting of Superman, Flash, Supergirl, White Canary, Batwoman, Martian Manhunter and Black Lightning. By the end of the next season, though, the team will be down three members. Kate Kane’s already out and Kara Danvers and Jefferson Pierce are soon set to follow, so adding Batman to their ranks would be an amazing coup.

Superman & Lois Promo Images Introduce The Kent Family 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans wondered whether The CW was on the brink of introducing the Dark Knight when Warren Christie was cast as the true face of Bruce in Batwoman – Christie plays Hush, who’s had surgery to resemble the billionaire. Presumably, he’d be the first choice to nab the role, then, if they were able to get the clearance from Warner Bros. to finally get their hands on the Caped Crusader.

Superman and Lois debuts with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, February 23rd, and while it probably won’t happen this year, maybe Batman could be on his way to the Arrowverse in the not-so-distant future.