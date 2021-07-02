The CW’s Reportedly Fighting With Grant Gustin Over The Flash

The Flash is heading towards the end of its seventh season over the next few weeks, leaving fans to wonder how long the Arrowverse series will last. Season 8 is definitely on the way, with Grant Gustin and other OG cast members Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker and Jesse L. Martin all having signed up to return. So far, though, there has been no official indication that a ninth season could happen. So what’s really going on behind the scenes?

According to tipster Daniel Richtman, The CW and Gustin are reportedly locked in battle as the network apparently wants the show to go on and on while the star wants out. This scooper writes that the two parties are “fighting” over the future of the series. Obviously, The CW wants to keep their leading man on as the Scarlet Speedster, but – as per this intel – Gustin is ready to move on, much like Stephen Amell before him and just as Melissa Benoist is about to do, too.

Gustin has never given any indication in the press that he’s growing bored of playing Barry Allen. Pretty much the opposite, in fact, as he’s always emphasized how much he loves the part. However, he will have been portraying Barry for eight years once his current deal elapses, so no fan would hold it against him if he really is looking to back out of the franchise and move on to fresh challenges.

As of a year ago, though, Gustin suggested he could be persuaded to return for season 9, as he told Michael Rosenbaum on the Inside of You podcast that negotiations for a further two seasons (meaning 8 and 9) had been held up by the pandemic. Clearly, his involvement with season 8 has been locked in. Now, The CW’s just trying to get him to agree to do at least one more year. Whether he will or not, we’ll have to see.

In the meantime, The Flash season 7 continues this Tuesday on The CW.