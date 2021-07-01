Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker And Candice Patton Sign Deals For The Flash Season 8

Before airing has wrapped on season seven of CW’s The Flash the show has been greenlit for its eight seasons and some of its main cast have signed on to return.

In a report from Deadline on Wednesday, it was announced that Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, and Candice Patton had all finalized deals to return for the show’s eighth season with their original contracts set to come to a close at the conclusion of season seven.

Joining them will also be Grant Gustin whose current contract would already take him through season seven and into season eight. The remaining two original cast members Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes will leave the show during the current seventh season.

The main cast as you would imagine has been integral parts of the show since its inception and all three actors, Martin, Panabaker, and Patton had guest appeared on the other Arrowverse series during their run on the show.

While being renewed for an eighth season is a positive sign it isn’t clear how long the series will run for or if the eighth season could be its last. During an episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum last year, star of The Flash series Grant Gustin shared that conversations regarding seasons eight and even nine of the show were put on hold due to COVID.

“The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth season, but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped,” Gustin said. “We don’t know when we’re back.”

Fans will have to wait to hear more about if the show will reach that milestone tenth season, but you can rest easy knowing there is still an eighth season of The Flash to come.