The CW Reportedly Eyeing Tom Welling For Smallville Revival

Tom Welling’s cameo in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” was one of the most talked-about moments from the Arrowverse’s massive crossover event, with DC fans loving having the Clark Kent star back in the fold. That’s a testament to the enduring popularity of Superman prequel Smallville, which remains the longest-running superhero series on TV to date. It’s no wonder, then, that a new report is pointing to The CW looking into pulling off a revival of some sort.

Giant Freakin Robot is sharing that their insider sources tell them the network is in the midst of early talks for bringing back the iconic show. As you’d imagine, their intention is to get Welling on board as his version of the Man of Steel and you’d have to suspect that they’ll go after his co-stars Erica Durance (Lois Lane) and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) as well. It’s unclear what form this revival would take, but GFR suggests a limited series might be what’s under discussion.

It’s easy to imagine that The CW is considering bringing back Smallville, as the network has developed a trend recently for reimagining classic shows for contemporary times. The Charmed remake is on its third season and Jared Padalecki’s new vehicle Walker is a do-over of Chuck Norris series Walker, Texas Ranger. A live-action Powerpuff Girls is likewise in the works. The big question is, though, will this one actually make it to the screen?

First of all, it’s difficult to say if Welling would want to return full-time as Clark. He spent some years distancing himself from his most famous role and, even when he came back for “Crisis,” he apparently refused to wear the Superman suit, continuing his reluctance to don the cape and tights from Smallville. If he was able to agree on a creative direction for a revival with the network, though, then it might be feasible.

In the meantime, Superman & Lois airs its fifth episode on The CW next week before it goes on hiatus and is replaced with Supergirl for its sixth and final season the week after.