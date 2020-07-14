When The CW’s Arrow Will Likely Leave Netflix

All eight seasons of Arrow are currently available on Netflix, but as is the case with the rest of The CW shows, Oliver Queen will have to leave the streaming service eventually.

Late last year, the shortened eighth and final season gave the Green Arrow an ending worthy of the character that kickstarted the multiverse of superheroes. Granted, we didn’t have a main villain to unify the arc, and most of the time, Oliver was facing fate itself, in a race to preserve the world from the threat of the Anti-Monitor and prepare for the “Crisis” event. But still, the ten episodes paid homage to the series in a lot of ways and almost made the emotional farewell to the green-hooded hero of Star City bearable. Almost.

But even if you disliked the last chapter for straying too far from the established formula of the show, Netflix has given us the perfect opportunity to revisit the older seasons and drown in the heroic feats of Oliver Queen all over again. From the character’s first outing as a vigilante to saving the entire city during his war with Deathstroke, and facing off against Ra’s Al Ghul and the League of Assassins, Arrow is chock-full of superhero action and drama.

Since the streaming juggernaut added the final season on February 5th, though, we’ll only have the show on the service for a limited time. Five years to be precise. The CW has yet to confirm this, but according to What’s On Netflix and considering the likes of The Tomorrow People and 90210, an educated guess puts the estimate somewhere in February 2025.

That’s plenty of time to rewatch the series over and over again and even catch it for the first time if you haven’t already done so. And besides, The CW will continue to do well on Netflix, as new seasons of The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning will make their way to the platform so long as Warner and the network continue to produce them.

As for where Arrow will go after Netflix’s contract is up, we’re willing to put our money on HBO Max or DC Universe. Then again, Smallville is currently on Hulu, so we’ll have to wait and see what the company decides when the time comes.