The story of Oliver Queen on Arrow just came to a finish earlier this year, but The CW is already thinking of bringing the character back for a cameo.

The Green Arrow of Star City ultimately got his swansong and bowed out as the hero who saved the multiverse from the threat of the Anti-Monitor. But since The Arrowverse is all about resurrecting dead characters and having them cameo across other stories, it’s not surprising to learn that the network wants to do the same with Oliver.

Of course, it’s also worth mentioning that there isn’t much holding the crusader of Star City back from making an appearance. Granted, Oliver did sacrifice himself to birth the universe anew, but after becoming the Spectre, he’s essentially a godlike figure, much like the Monitor. So, is it hard to imagine that he’d forsake his heavenly life with Felicity to go back and help his friends out in a time of need?

Apparently not, as that’s exactly what The CW is planning to do. According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones that told us Kevin Conroy would be portraying Kingdom Come Batman during “Crisis” and an Arrow spinoff is in the works, both of which were true – the network wants Stephen Amell to return for a cameo in the Arrowverse. While we don’t have all the details just yet, Oliver would apparently come back in the next major crossover event, whenever that may be, and his return will somehow involve Barry Allen.

Amell’s cameo tying into The Flash would certainly make sense. Barry and Oliver never had a chance to say a proper goodbye to each other, after all, and we know losing one of his best friends had a toll on the former. So, who better to come back and encourage the fastest man alive in his hour of need?

In any case, the next big crossover event may be a ways off, but fans of Arrow will be glad to hear that their favorite vigilante might be returning to the small screens one last time.