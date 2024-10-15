Ticket prices for all 71 dates on Dancing with the Stars Live Tour in 2025

If you’re a Dancing with the Stars fan, now’s your chance to see your favorite dancers up close and personal. The show recently announced that it will embark on a three-month winter live tour after wrapping up Season 33 with the finale on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Many of the show’s fan-favorite professional dancers will perform in the high-energy production, “Dancing with the Stars Live 2025.”

Professionals Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, and Rylee Arnold are all participating in the tour, and several surprise celebrity guest stars will be revealed at a later date.

“Dancing with the Stars Live 2025” will kick off in Richmond, Virginia, on January 7, 2025. The last performance will be in Los Angeles on April 5.

Dancing with the Stars Live 2025 Tickets

Tickets for Dancing with the Stars Live 2025 went on sale on Fri. Oct. 11. If you missed the initial wave with pre-sale access, you can still find tickets for every date on StubHub.

Last year’s live touring show was a sellout, so it’s not surprising that Dancing with the Stars is going back on the road in 2025. The 2025 edition is being produced by Emmy winner Mandy Moore, who developed all the choreography for Taylor Swift’s uber-successful sixth tour, the Era’s Tour.

“Directing this tour is one of my favorite times of the year. I have a long-standing history with the DWTS brand and these dancers, it’s like returning home to family,” Moore said, according to a press release shared by Live Nation. “The collaboration with these world class performers presents an amazing opportunity to highlight their inimitable talent, their athleticism, and it’s what truly makes them artists.”

In addition to general admission tickets, VIP packages are also being sold. The VIP package includes premium tickets, a meet-and-greet photo opportunity, and an interactive experience with members of the Dancing with the Stars touring CST.

Dancing with the Stars Live 2025 Schedule

In all, there are 71 dates on the calendar spanning 36 dates with two shows in Canada. Curtains close on the 2025 tour April 5 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

January 7 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

January 9 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore

January 10 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^

January 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^

January 12 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 shows)

January 14 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

January 15 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

January 16 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

January 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

January 19 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre (2 shows)

January 21 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

January 22 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors

January 23 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

January 24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

January 25 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center (2 shows)

January 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

January 28 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey

January 29 – Brookville, NY – Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

January 30 – White Plains, NY – The Westchester County Center

January 31 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square

February 1 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama Resort – Entertainment Centre

February 2 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort & Casino

February 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

February 5 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

February 6 – Detroit, MI – FOX Theatre

February 7 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

February 8 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

February 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

February 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

February 13 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium

February 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop

February 15 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater

February 16 – Grand Rapids, MI– DeVos Performance Hall

February 18 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

February 19 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

February 20 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

February 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre

February 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

February 23 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

February 25 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

February 26 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

February 27 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater**

February 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

March 1 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 2 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

March 4 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 5 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 6 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

March 7 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre

March 8 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre

March 9 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

March 11 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

March 12 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

March 13 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

March 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort

March 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

March 16 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

March 18 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center For The Performing Arts

March 19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

March 20 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

March 21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

March 22 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium

March 23 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

March 25 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

March 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

March 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

March 30 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Resort Casino (2 shows)

April 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

April 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

April 4 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

April 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

