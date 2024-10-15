Ticket prices for all 71 dates on Dancing with the Stars Live Tour in 2025

If you’re a Dancing with the Stars fan, now’s your chance to see your favorite dancers up close and personal. The show recently announced that it will embark on a three-month winter live tour after wrapping up Season 33 with the finale on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Many of the show’s fan-favorite professional dancers will perform in the high-energy production, “Dancing with the Stars Live 2025.”
Professionals Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, and Rylee Arnold are all participating in the tour, and several surprise celebrity guest stars will be revealed at a later date.
“Dancing with the Stars Live 2025” will kick off in Richmond, Virginia, on January 7, 2025. The last performance will be in Los Angeles on April 5.
Tickets for Dancing with the Stars Live 2025 went on sale on Fri. Oct. 11. If you missed the initial wave with pre-sale access, you can still find tickets for every date on StubHub.
Last year’s live touring show was a sellout, so it’s not surprising that Dancing with the Stars is going back on the road in 2025. The 2025 edition is being produced by Emmy winner Mandy Moore, who developed all the choreography for Taylor Swift’s uber-successful sixth tour, the Era’s Tour.
“Directing this tour is one of my favorite times of the year. I have a long-standing history with the DWTS brand and these dancers, it’s like returning home to family,” Moore said, according to a press release shared by Live Nation. “The collaboration with these world class performers presents an amazing opportunity to highlight their inimitable talent, their athleticism, and it’s what truly makes them artists.”
In addition to general admission tickets, VIP packages are also being sold. The VIP package includes premium tickets, a meet-and-greet photo opportunity, and an interactive experience with members of the Dancing with the Stars touring CST.
Dancing with the Stars Live 2025 Schedule
In all, there are 71 dates on the calendar spanning 36 dates with two shows in Canada. Curtains close on the 2025 tour April 5 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
- January 7 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
- January 9 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore
- January 10 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^
- January 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^
- January 12 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 shows)
- January 14 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall
- January 15 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
- January 16 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
- January 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
- January 19 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre (2 shows)
- January 21 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
- January 22 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors
- January 23 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
- January 24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- January 25 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center (2 shows)
- January 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
- January 28 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey
- January 29 – Brookville, NY – Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
- January 30 – White Plains, NY – The Westchester County Center
- January 31 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square
- February 1 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama Resort – Entertainment Centre
- February 2 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort & Casino
- February 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
- February 5 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
- February 6 – Detroit, MI – FOX Theatre
- February 7 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
- February 8 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
- February 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- February 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
- February 13 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium
- February 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop
- February 15 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater
- February 16 – Grand Rapids, MI– DeVos Performance Hall
- February 18 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- February 19 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- February 20 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House
- February 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre
- February 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
- February 23 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
- February 25 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
- February 26 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
- February 27 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater**
- February 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
- March 1 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
- March 2 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- March 4 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- March 5 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
- March 6 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
- March 7 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre
- March 8 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre
- March 9 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- March 11 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
- March 12 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
- March 13 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
- March 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort
- March 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
- March 16 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre
- March 18 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center For The Performing Arts
- March 19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
- March 20 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts
- March 21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- March 22 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium
- March 23 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
- March 25 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
- March 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
- March 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center for the Performing Arts
- March 30 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Resort Casino (2 shows)
- April 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- April 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
- April 4 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
- April 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
Published: Oct 15, 2024 06:51 am