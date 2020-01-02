Here’s How Daniel Radcliffe Could Look As The MCU’s Moon Knight

While they’ll forever be remembered for their roles in the ever-popular Harry Potter film series, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have all moved on from the famous franchise, and branched out in terms of their careers and acting gigs. While Grint is perhaps the least busy of the three, Watson has returned to the big screen in a handful of notable roles (most recently, she starred in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women), and Radcliffe has continued acting thanks to plenty of appearances in indie movies.

Even though he might not ever be able to truly escape his past as The Boy Who Lived, the Marvel fandom at large has continually shown support and interest in seeing Radcliffe as a superhero on the big screen. While it’s quite unlikely he’ll take up the mantle of Wolverine, that hasn’t stopped fan art from making its rounds on the internet. On the other hand, we’ve heard multiple reports suggesting that he’s being eyed for the role of Moon Knight (something WGTC told you way back in September), who will be getting his own Disney Plus show in the near future.

Now, one talented Instagram artist has taken it upon themselves to imagine the young actor as Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight. The fan art, which you can check out yourself below, was created by user spdrmnkyxxiii, and was inspired by a familiar video game franchise.

“Rumor has it Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed to play Moon Knight,” spdrmnkyxxiii posted. “What do you guys think of this casting? I actually like it. For those asking, I used the heroes of Athens hood as a base from Assassins Creed Odyssey. The body armor is self-made.”

Of course, there’s been no official casting announcements with regards to Moon Knight just yet, but Radcliffe certainly has the acting chops to pull off the role, and unlike some of his fellow colleagues, he definitely has a schedule that could accommodate another TV show – for those who forgot, Daniel currently stars as Craig in the TBS series Miracle Workers.

In any case, with Moon Knight set to premiere next year on Disney Plus, there’s a good chance we’ll hear about casting announcements in the near future. And as always, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear more.