Daredevil And Kingpin Will Reportedly Have A Big Rematch In Echo Series

Daredevil is coming back to the MCU. All the signs are pointing to Charlie Cox having a cameo as Matt Murdock in this December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, but other reports and pieces of intel suggest he’ll return in a much bigger way as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen after that, too. One upcoming project that has been much talked about as potentially featuring Cox is the Disney Plus Echo TV series.

Alaqua Cox (no relation) will make her debut as Maya Lopez, the franchise’s first deaf superhero, in this year’s Hawkeye. Her appearance in that is confirmed to pave the way for her own Disney Plus show. Seeing as Murdock and Lopez have a romantic relationship in the comments, it adds up that Daredevil would be included in Echo. What’s more, we’re now hearing that the Hornhead’s biggest enemy will also make himself known in the show.

We’re hearing from our trusted sources – the same ones who told us about Cox’s comeback in Spidey 3 – that Vincent D’onofrio will return as Wilson Fisk in Echo. What’s more, we’ve been informed that Daredevil and Kingpin will have “a huge rematch” in the series. It’s unclear if that means Fisk will unleash another evil scheme that Matt will have to stop or if they will physically come to blows for another awesome DD action scene, but it’s easy to imagine that it’s a bit of both.

It's Back To Basics For Matt Murdock In New Daredevil Season 3 Photos 1 of 5

DD season 3 ended with Matt and his friends successfully putting Fisk back behind bars, but he managed to wrangle his freedom the first time so it’s easy to imagine him escaping again. And Marvel fans are almost as desperate for Kingpin – one of the MCU’s most acclaimed villains – to be folded back into the franchise as they are Daredevil himself. Obviously, Echo should be about Echo primarily, but having it be something of a mini DD season 4 would only increase the hype surrounding it.

With both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye coming later in 2021, hopefully Daredevil‘s future in the MCU will start to become much clearer very soon.