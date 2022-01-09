‘Daredevil’ and ‘The Punisher’ writers returning to Marvel for ‘Echo’

The debate about Marvel Cinematic Universe canon continues to rage, with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye reintroducing Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk into the mix, with the latter operating under the impression he’s playing the exact same character audiences first met on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Linda Cardellini’s Laura Barton being confirmed as Agent 19 has hammered another nail into the coffin of canonicity regarding Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., even though leading man Clark Gregg remains adamant his seven-season TV show is part of the franchise’s main drag.

In another wrinkle of note, The Punisher writer Ken Kristensen and Daredevil scribe Dara Resnik have been confirmed as part of the writing staff for Hawkeye spinoff Echo, which is worth mentioning for a number of reasons outside of the pair making their Marvel returns.

Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle debuted in Daredevil before getting his own solo spinoff, while D’Onofrio’s Fisk instantly established his ties to Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez prior to his actual onscreen debut in Hawkeye. Furthermore, Maya and Matt Murdock strike up a romantic relationship in the comic books, and Cox has been heavily rumored for an Echo cameo, so it’s all getting very interesting as Kevin Feige picks and chooses who and/or what to reintegrate as part of the MCU’s Sacred Timeline.