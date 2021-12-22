‘Hawkeye’ fans are torn on the fate of the mysterious watch

Fans have become so invested in everything that happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the hottest debates across Hawkeye‘s six-episode run revolved around a watch.

Not just any watch, though, one that was recovered from the Avengers compound and promised some bad news for an unidentified person very close to Clint Barton were it to fall into the wrong hands. One of the most popular theories making the rounds is that it belonged to his wife Laura, which would establish her as a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.

In the comic books, Clint strikes up a romantic relationship with Bobbi Morse, who goes by the code name Mockingbird. Realistically, Nick Fury could have given her a new identity when she pitched up at the Barton family farmhouse, which appeared to be confirmed at the end of the Hawkeye finale.

However, some people aren’t happy with the revelation, because it casts yet more doubt on the canonicity of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where Bobbi was played by Adrienne Palicki.

how did Marvel Studios manage to piss off Marvel Netflix AND Agents of Shield fans in one episode 💀 — Advit | borith day (@advitreides) December 22, 2021

#HawkeyeFinale #Hawkeye spoilers

–

–

okay i love this series but

1. WHY DID YOU IMMEDIATELY KILL KINGPIN

2. THIS IS AGENTS OF SHIELD ERASURE — Izzy || GOTHAM ERA (@Ishrubec) December 22, 2021

#hawkeye spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

Kevin Feige really said “Fuck Agents of Shield” pic.twitter.com/7JAM7v9IwT — caden (@scarvlets) December 22, 2021

Finale 'Hawkeye' poster gets the whole band together 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

so laura barton has actually been mockingbird this entire time #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/wChQtbu3k3 — ً (@furyofthegodz) December 22, 2021

HAWKEYE EPISODE 6 SPOILERS#Hawkeye

–

–

–

–

–

PLEASE TELL ME CLINT'S WIFE IS A RETIRED MOCKINGBIRD pic.twitter.com/sDhlBrW16Y — ethan ψ SAW NWH (@wandapilots) December 22, 2021

#Hawkeye Ep. 6 SPOILERS

.

.

.

.



There’s our confirmation! Hawkeye’s wife, Laura, is former SHIELD agent 19 aka Bobbi Morse aka MOCKINGBIRD!! pic.twitter.com/6OSY9vvFoM — Jarod (@TheJrodBlog) December 22, 2021

Clark Gregg maintains that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is official canon, and Kevin Feige has already brought back two notable alumni from Netflix’s Daredevil, but Hawkeye’s big watch mystery looks to have thrown another potential spanner into the works about the fan-favorite show’s place in the MCU.