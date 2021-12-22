‘Hawkeye’ fans are torn on the fate of the mysterious watch
Fans have become so invested in everything that happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the hottest debates across Hawkeye‘s six-episode run revolved around a watch.
Not just any watch, though, one that was recovered from the Avengers compound and promised some bad news for an unidentified person very close to Clint Barton were it to fall into the wrong hands. One of the most popular theories making the rounds is that it belonged to his wife Laura, which would establish her as a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.
In the comic books, Clint strikes up a romantic relationship with Bobbi Morse, who goes by the code name Mockingbird. Realistically, Nick Fury could have given her a new identity when she pitched up at the Barton family farmhouse, which appeared to be confirmed at the end of the Hawkeye finale.
However, some people aren’t happy with the revelation, because it casts yet more doubt on the canonicity of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where Bobbi was played by Adrienne Palicki.
Clark Gregg maintains that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is official canon, and Kevin Feige has already brought back two notable alumni from Netflix’s Daredevil, but Hawkeye’s big watch mystery looks to have thrown another potential spanner into the works about the fan-favorite show’s place in the MCU.