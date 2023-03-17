‘Daredevil: Born Again’ dropping our first glimpse at Charlie Cox back as Matt Murdock will banish all your recasting blues

Daredevil: Born Again finally starting production hasn’t been entirely as ecstatic for Marvel fans as we would’ve expected. Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson won’t be back as Karen and Foggy, a key character from the Netflix series is being recast, and even the news that Jon Bernthal is back as the Punisher is being met with fears that Disney is going to sand down all the anti-hero’s rough edges.

Allow this latest set video from the New York-based shoot to wash away all your concerns, though, and just bask in the good vibes of seeing Charlie Cox back on set in character as Matt Murdock. While we’ve still yet to receive a glimpse of him back in the red (or possibly black, or maybe even yellow — depending on what costume the show goes with), this captures the star in his snappy suit and glasses as Hell’s Kitchen’s finest avocado-at-law.

It remains to be seen whether the action of Born Again will be just as gnarly as it was in the Netflix seasons (will it be able to match the majesty of those corridor fight scenes?), but one thing we can be sure of is that it won’t disappoint on the courtroom drama front. Real-life lawyers have been contracted to lend the series a more authentic flair, a practise that was previously pioneered on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

As much as we all love when the Hornhead is hitting hoodlums over the head with hellish relish, Matt’s day job is just as integral to the Daredevil story as his night-life, so it’s encouraging to hear Born Again will deliver on that in spades. Plus, with its 18-part episode count, it’s not like there won’t be room for plenty of vigilante action too.