‘Daredevil: Born Again’ reportedly recruits a small screen veteran to direct

Daredevil: Born Again has reportedly enlisted a small screen veteran to direct at least one episode of the upcoming Marvel series.

The Cosmic Circus reports that Jeffrey Nachmanoff has listed Born Again as a new credit on his personal website, though details around the number of episodes he helmed remain unknown.

The filmmaker has previously helmed episodes of Homeland, The Brave and The Passage, Lovecraft Country, and Allegiance, alongside writing credits on Chicago P.D. and Legends. Nachmanoff’s big screen credits include the 2008 spy thriller Traitor, and the Keanu Reeves-starring science fiction film Replicas. News of his involvement in Born Again confirms that the director will contribute at least one instalment of the Disney Plus series’ 18-episode debut season.

Nachmanoff is the latest crew member to be named for Born Again, following news that the show’s writing team will be led by Matt Corman and Chris Ord. Michael Cuesta — known for directing episodes of Six Feet Under and Dexter — will also helm at least one installment as the MCU’s lengthiest original show yet continues putting more and more pieces into place.

The news comes amid a flurry of developments surrounding Daredevil, with cast-mate Vincent D’Onofrio recently recounting an “intense” experience while shooting the series. Elsewhere, speculation has grown that Born Again will retcon a major plotline integral to the Netflix series, while behind-the-scenes footage of Cox in lawyer attire did the rounds online.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney Plus in early 2024, and will form part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.