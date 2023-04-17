‘Daredevil: Born Again’ rumor offers the worst possible explanation for Foggy’s absence

Fans jumped for joy when Marvel Studios confirmed that Disney Plus show Daredevil: Born Again would bring back Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock for an 18-episode season. Since then, a couple of flies have landed in the ointment. One is that this isn’t technically a fourth season of the Netflix show but a soft reboot, but also that Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Paige won’t be joining the party.

Now, a bizarre new rumor claims to have the reason why Foggy isn’t around anymore:

This is not a joke…



There are rumours that in Daredevil Born Again, Foggy left 'Nelson, Murdock & Paige' to pursue his lifelong dream of being a dancer 😶 pic.twitter.com/3EmJfcASRX — DriftyFilm (@driftyfilm) April 16, 2023

Given that misery usually follows Matt Murdock around and its impact on those around him, Foggy following his dream of being a dancer would be a fairly upbeat conclusion to his story. Predictably, there doesn’t seem to be much truth in this theory.

A reply points out that this is sourced from leaker DanielRPK, who was clearly joking when he made the comment:

Foggy leaves NYC to become a dancer? https://t.co/7UE7YtMyWO — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) April 16, 2023

While Foggy and Karen have peaced out of Born Again and are hopefully living happier lives elsewhere, two other familiar faces will indeed be making the jump. Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin has already appeared in Hawkeye and will return in Echo later this year, before once again making Murdock’s life a misery in Born Again. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is also making the Netflix-to-Disney Plus leap, hopefully going on to become a recurring character in the MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming in New York, with the epic shoot wrapping up in November. It’s said to be making its Disney Plus debut in early 2024 as part of Phase Five, so expect some of the earlier episodes to already be in post-production so it can hit that release window.

We’d love to see Foggy and Karen return to the show, but we’re just happy to see the unjustly canceled Daredevil getting a second chance, even if it’s not precisely how fans had dreamed.