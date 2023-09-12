‘Daredevil: Born Again’ rumored to be both the spiritual successor and direct opposite of ‘She-Hulk’ might be Marvel’s boldest gamble

Of all the (mostly delayed) MCU shows on Disney Plus’ upcoming slate, Daredevil: Born Again is perhaps the one fans are most anticipating and most apprehensive about. Can Marvel live up to the beloved Netflix series or will this revival for Charlie Cox’s hero of Hell’s Kitchen underwhelm in the way that several other Marvel streaming series have done before?

Well, for those looking for more evidence to be assured all is well on the Born Again front, a new rumor has risen up that is both encouraging and perplexing. In short, it seems that Marvel is taking inspiration from previous superhero legal series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and going in an entirely different direction at the same time. And if that’s requiring mental gymnastics on par with Matt Murdock’s rooftop flips to get your brain around then, don’t worry, you’re not the only one.

According to the latest intel floating around on X (formerly Twitter), Born Again is set to be more episodic and “case of the week” than the Netflix show, which sounds much closer to She-Hulk‘s structure. On the other hand, it’s also claimed that it will be “more mature and darker” than prior seasons. So maybe don’t expect a rematch between the Hornhead and Leap-Frog.

Image via X/Twitter

Honestly, these claims are being met with a healthy heap of skepticism from folks who aren’t sure how Disney Plus could even out-dark the Netflix show, which is famous for its gritty tone. Others are ambivalent about a more episodic format, although they’re concerned we’ll lose the slow-burn pace and focus on character moments from the Netflix version. That said, making things more standalone only makes sense with Disney Plus’ typical weekly release schedule rather than Netflix’s “dump ’em in one” tradition.

It’s safe to say Marvel making Born Again both an evolution and the antithesis of She-Hulk — one of the MCU’s most perennially divisive shows — is a brave move. Unfortunately, we don’t know when we’ll see if it pays off, as the show is currently removed from the schedules.