Daredevil fans go wild after Kevin Feige confirms Charlie Cox return

Kevin Feige has become arguably the best in the business at giving lengthy and details answers without actually divulging much in the way of concrete information, so it came as a shock to hear the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe admit that if and when Daredevil returns to the franchise, he’ll be played by Charlie Cox.

Naturally, that’s been music to the ears of fans everywhere, with the rampant campaigns and petitions being vindicated at long last, even though they were obviously never a factor behind Feige’s thinking. Maybe he wanted to avoid any more leaks ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been touted as the destination for Cox’s re-debut, or perhaps he simply grew tired of constantly being asked about it.

Either way, as you can see from the reactions below, the internet lost its collective mind after the company’s Chief Creative Officer finally let the cat out of the bag.

KEVIN FEIGE HAS FINALLY CONFIRMED THAT CHARLIE COX WILL RETURN AS DAREDEVIL WE WON pic.twitter.com/dM7Pu5S1oV — Aniq (@aniqrahman) December 6, 2021

The confirmation by Kevin Feige of Charlie Cox returning feels so good. That realisation hits different. You deserve this so much Charlie. I’m so happy right now — Aniq (@aniqrahman) December 6, 2021

Charlie Cox Daredevil HE BACK!!!!!



pic.twitter.com/rhxLcMPR9I — EternalsTalks (@EternalsTalkss) December 6, 2021

Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock being a Netflix-only character with a cancelled show to being in one of the biggest films of all time is incredible and deserved — Justin Edward (@Armageddon26) December 6, 2021

Daredevil is trending, gotta bring back this great roof scene between Daredevil & Punisher. Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal killed this scene. pic.twitter.com/6UAQNdvFq8 — Rabbit Of House Atreides (@DCSkwad) November 28, 2021

There was really no way they weren't getting Charlie Cox back tbh. The impact of the Daredevil show as whole was massive and it's still one of the best pieces of comic book media to exist. They were NOT letting that go. pic.twitter.com/BJz6ruCdAr — Javi (@FearedXCrusader) December 6, 2021

bruhhh, shit was announced 12 minutes ago and Charlie Cox is trending



what a king pic.twitter.com/5f0fPxWzwx — rob-e (@iamthatroby) December 6, 2021

A single soundbite from Feige has been over three years in the making, so you can completely understand why everybody’s so pumped about it. With Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to theaters at the end of next week, the question now on everyone’s lips is whether or not Cox is actually part of the movie, but the chances are stronger than ever before.