Daredevil Season 4 Will Reportedly Bring Back Bullseye

It’s been a tough year for Daredevil fans. Despite ceaseless campaigns to get it renewed following Netflix’s decision to cancel it, the Marvel series remains in limbo. Nevertheless, hopes are high that the studio will relaunch it in some form given a bit of time. We Got This Covered has previously reported that season 4 is on the cards, though at this stage, it’s unclear where exactly it would end up. We do know, however, that one key character would be coming back.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us that Charlie Cox is “as good as confirmed” to be returning as the Man Without Fear, which the always reliable insider Daniel RPK corroborated – whenever, and however Daredevil returns, Bullseye will definitely be involved. This follows on from our report last month in which we revealed that the main cast of the Netflix show are expected to be invited back. So, that’s Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio and apparently, Wilson Bethel as the aforementioned villain.

Season 3 introduced Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter, a crackshot FBI agent with a secret history of psychosis. Kingpin was able to exploit this, manipulating Poindexter over the edge and getting him to frame Daredevil for murder. By the end of the run though, he saw how Fisk had betrayed him, but was left paralyzed in a final showdown with the villain. The last we saw of him he was undergoing an experimental surgery to bond his spine with the rare metal cogmium.

With the last season acting as his origins story, then, it only makes sense that Bullseye has a future in Daredevil, if the show itself has a future. From what we’ve heard though, it definitely will, with the two most likely options being that it’ll relaunch on Disney Plus, with an increased budget but a PG-13 rating, or continue on Hulu or FX, much as it was before. Either way, we’re told it wouldn’t necessarily be marketed as season 4, though it would still pick up plot-threads from season 3 of the show, which would certainly make sense if Bullseye is expected to return.