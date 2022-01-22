‘Daredevil’ showrunner responds to calls for him to helm revival

The Marvel fandom’s hunger for more Daredevil is stronger than ever following both Charlie Cox’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as Kingpin in Hawkeye. While the fact that Matt Murdock and his nemesis Wilson Fisk are back in the MCU is hugely exciting, Marvel Studios has still yet to announce that a revival of the beloved Netflix series is on the cards.

If it was, though, fans know who they would love to helm it. Steven DeKnight was showrunner for DD‘s acclaimed first season, so it’s no surprise Daredevil devotees want to see him produce the revival. As it happens, though, it seems like DeKnight isn’t too keen to revisit the character. On Twitter, one fan tweeted that they thought he deserved “another shot” at the hero. However, DeKnight replied that he “like[s] to end on a high note.”

I like to end on a high note. https://t.co/G8CDtFJLSH pic.twitter.com/UKkQf84rok — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) January 21, 2022

The fan’s original tweet was made in response to DeKnight’s reaction to the good news that Daredevil was one of the most popular shows on streaming in December. The ex-EP had praised the “cast and crew who poured their hearts into Daredevil for three wonderful seasons!”

Congrats to the cast and crew who poured their hearts into #Daredevil for three wonderful seasons! https://t.co/Zd8qbH30oL — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) January 21, 2022

DeKnight originally vacated DD to make his feature film directorial debut with 2018’s Pacific Rim: Uprising. He was replaced by Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie for season two, while Eric Oleson then steered the ship through its third season. If DeKnight doesn’t particularly want the job, Oleson seems the most likely candidate to showrun a potential Daredevil revival for Marvel Studios. This case is made stronger by the fact that he already had a fourth season mapped out prior to Netflix’s cancellation of the series in 2018.

It’s hard to say if Marvel and Disney would want to continue the storyline of the Netflix version or simply start again from scratch. The latter might be a bit of a slap in the face to the loyal Daredevil fanbase, though, so hopefully, the studio has a smart plan for the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.