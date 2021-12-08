‘Daredevil’ showrunner has no idea if the series is MCU canon

In news that fans had been waiting three years to hear, Kevin Feige confirmed that whenever Daredevil makes his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character will be played by Charlie Cox.

Based on the volume of rumors we’ve been hearing for the last twelve to eighteen months, that’s presumably going to happen next week when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters, with the former Netflix resident heavily expected to make a brief cameo appearance as Matt Murdock.

It’s added another wrinkle to the never-ending debate about what constitutes official MCU canon, with Kevin Feige stating that WandaVision marked the beginning of the franchise’s episodic expansion, although many fans and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. veteran Clark Gregg are in staunch disagreement.

A Twitter user went right to the source in regards to Daredevil and asked showrunner Steven S. DeKnight, and his response probably wasn’t the answer the inquirer was looking for.

It's Back To Basics For Matt Murdock In New Daredevil Season 3 Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Cox is either going to be a brand new Daredevil that doesn’t reference his previous small screen adventures, a variant from the MCU timeline, or his three-season run simply won’t be acknowledged at all. Marvel don’t need to nod to the past, but it would ease the minds of supporters if his place in the multiverse were to be confirmed.