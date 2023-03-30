‘Daredevil’ writer hopeful Marvel Studios considers their Kingpin arc for ‘Born Again’

Tensions around whether or not Disney will end up doing Charlie Cox’s Daredevil justice in the upcoming Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again are pretty high, with details surrounding the contents and ‘maturity’ of Daredevil’s MCU debut still shrouded in mystery.

Despite the fact that it recently started filming, particulars about the Born Again’s story still remain relatively scarce. That said, Charles Soule, an author behind one of Daredevil’s recent run of comic books, is hopeful that the upcoming series will incorporate, or draw inspiration from his Kingpin story arc.

I would be excited if Daredevil:Born Again adapts or incorporates the “Mayor Fisk” arc from my run on the title, with @RonGarney, Stefano Landini, Matt Milla, and Clayton Cowles.



Nothing‘s been confirmed to me, but I’d be psyched. — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) March 30, 2023

As the name suggests, the Mayor Fisk arc sees Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk rise to one of his biggest-ever positions of power, the Mayor of New York City – and would be quite the titillating challenge to see Matt Murdock have to tackle in live action, particularly with Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox reprising their roles from the Netflix series.

In the meantime, all we can do is hope and speculate as to how Daredevil: Born Again will end up panning out, and if it remains as tonally dark and mature as its preceding Netflix adaptation. The rumor mill is currently swirling about the series marking the potential return of a founding MCU Avenger, which in itself is pretty exciting.

On the other hand, the first look we’ve gotten at Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin appears to suggest that Born Again may not even end up sticking with the MCU canon. In time, all will be revealed when Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney Plus some time next year.