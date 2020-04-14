Daredevil Star Says She Can’t Find Work, Worried She Won’t Act Again

Netflix’s Daredevil features one of the finest casts you’ll find in any comic book TV show. Deborah Ann Woll, for instance, delivered up a reliably outstanding performance as Karen Page across the Marvel series’ three seasons. She’s also proven her skill in a bunch of other projects, too, including her fan favorite role on True Blood and movies like Escape Room. That’s why it’s so disheartening to hear that the actress has been struggling to find work since DD was cancelled.

While speaking with Marvel’s Joe Quesada on his Joe Q’s Morning Warm-Up podcast, Woll opened up about her personal worries about her lack of acting jobs since Daredevil and its sister series were wiped out by Netflix across 2018 and 2019, something that’s not helped by the current pandemic. Clearly emotional, Woll explained how it’s been affecting her “self-worth.”

“I’m just really wondering whether I’ll get to work again, whether anyone wants to work with me again, and whether I still have it, all of those scary things. And part of my brain goes, ‘No, you’re just being crazy, calm down.’ But the part of me that loves [acting] and the problem with being an artist and an actor, and any of these professions where you put a piece of your soul into your work, is that it becomes a part of your identity… If I’m not acting, I’m not sure who I am. And since it’s been so long since I’ve really gotten to do it, I’m struggling a little bit with how to maintain my self-worth, my sense of my own value.”

Ever since this interview, fans have been pouring onto social media to express their outrage and confusion at why a talent like Woll is having trouble being employed in Hollywood. What’s more, a couple of her Daredevil co-stars have stepped forward to show their support, as well.

First, the Kingpin himself, Vincent D’Onofrio, shared this touching message on Twitter, in which he described Woll – amongst other things – as “a gift to storytelling.”

.@DeborahAnnWoll can play any part written for an actor to play. I think of her as being one of my favorite scene partners in my career, because of her talent.

Every actor depends on their scene partner. You'd be lucky to have her with you.

Unstoppable.

A gift to storytelling. pic.twitter.com/oH4OcDCKP2 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) April 12, 2020

The Punisher star Jon Bernthal then chimed in with his thoughts, too, calling it “a joy and honor” to work with both Woll and D’Onofrio in the MCU.

That right there’s the truth. Big love to both of y’all. What an honor and joy to have rolled with you guys. — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) April 12, 2020

Here’s hoping, once the entertainment industry starts up again, that Woll will have some great new projects come her way. It’s also possible that she’ll get another shot at playing Karen, as it’s believed Marvel wants her and the rest of the Daredevil cast back once they get the all-clear to use these characters again.