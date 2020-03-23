Darkseid Is Reportedly Coming To Titans Soon

It’s been a while since we’ve had much information on the future of Titans, with a confirmed third season reportedly to include Barbara Gordon, and a major DC Universe villain as the chief antagonist for the team. According to our sources though – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will cameo in season 2 of The Mandalorian, and that Dick would become Nightwing in Titans season 2, both of which we now know to be true – we could be getting an even bigger enemy in the future of the show. More specifically, we’re hearing that Darkseid will appear in season 4, after being teased in season 3.

If that turns out to be the case, this news would demonstrate the faith that DC have in Titans, which recovered from a divisive early trailer to find a distinctive voice in its first two seasons. The second year of the series was particularly notable for broadening the scope of the series’ world, throwing in everything from its own take on Deathstroke, to Bruce Wayne and a deep bench of DC main and supporting characters. How exactly Darkseid fits into all this is another story, though.

Titans Season 2 Character Posters 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For those not in the know, Darkseid is one of more powerful beings in the DC Multiverse, and acts as the ruler of the planet Apokolips. Over the years, he’s been a key villain for Superman and the Justice League, and typically attempts to remove free will from the universe through his quest for the Anti-Life Equation. Darkseid has frequently been adapted for DC animated productions, and made appearances in the final season of Smallville.

Within the DCEU, Darkseid was seemingly planned as a long-term villain for the franchise, before being cut from Justice League in favor of lieutenant Steppenwolf. At present, we expect Darkseid to appear in the in-development New Gods movie. Given the scale of the plots he’s typically involved in, it’ll be fascinating to see how this affects the scale of the superheroics of Titans, as well as the involvement of the main Justice League team. While we’re probably still some ways away of an official confirmation, we’ll be sure to bring you further updates as we get them from our sources.