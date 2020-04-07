Darth Vader Will Reportedly Appear In Ahsoka’s Live-Action TV Show

While the last movie in the Skywalker Saga brought the story of Star Wars to a definitive end, we’ll still see many familiar faces in their well-known and respective roles in the near future.

For instance, this year saw the return of Dave Filoni’s hit animated series, The Clone Wars, in a final 12-episode run which featured the return of many iconic characters from the Prequel Era, including Anakin, Padme, Obi-Wan, the Clones and even Ahsoka. But Snips is not just going to stick around for the promised Siege of Mandalore story arc. In fact, as Disney announced some time ago, the former Jedi Padawan will officially make her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian, and if other whispers in the town are anything to go by, Lucasfilm is actually developing an independent series centering around her character after the fall of the Galactic Republic, too.

Not only that, but according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us that Rey would be revealed as the Emperor’s granddaughter and Hux as a mole in the First Order, both of which turned out to be true – Darth Vader will appear in this new show. Details are still being kept under wraps, but it would seem that the evil Sith Lord will return via flashback to the Original Trilogy era, where Ahsoka fights him in another encounter.

Here's What Rosario Dawson Could Look Like In The Mandalorian As Ahsoka 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If reactions to Rosario Dawson as the character are positive in the upcoming second chapter of The Mandalorian, slated for release in October, then odds are we’re going to see the female Force-sensitive Togruta in her own Star Wars series and also witness another epic encounter with her former master Darth Vader. And with Lucasfilm confirmed to have big plans for the character in live-action, you can bet she’ll be appearing in multiple projects going forward.

Tell us, though, are you excited about this reunion, albeit as enemies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.