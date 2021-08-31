David Fincher Reportedly In Talks To Direct Another Netflix Show

David Fincher will always be best known as one of the best directors of his generation, the meticulous and massively talented mind behind movies like Seven, Fight Club, Zodiac, The Social Network, Gone Girl and more. While he’s primarily a feature film guy, he’s also spearheaded three TV shows, all of which happened to air on Netflix.

He was heavily involved in the development and creation of House of Cards, the streamer’s first major in-house series, which he executive produced and also won an Emmy for after directing the Season 1 premiere. Fincher also played a huge part in bringing Mindhunter to the platform and helmed seven of the nineteen episodes, although the psychological thriller may or may not be returning for a third run in the future.

There’s also animated anthology Love, Death & Robots, but we’re additionally hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix was working on an Enola Holmes sequel long before it was confirmed – that the company reportedly wants to have Fincher take the reins on another episodic effort as part of their four-year exclusive agreement.

The three-time Academy Award nominee is currently gearing up to shoot graphic novel adaptation The Killer with Michael Fassbender, but he only tied himself to Netflix last November, so there’s plenty of time left for him to settle on another TV project. The only bad news for Mindhunter fans is that Fincher tackling another show would hammer another nail into the coffin of a potential third season.