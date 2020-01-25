David Ramsey Teases Green Lantern Answers In Arrow Finale

One of the most popular ideas in the Arrowverse, John Diggle’s transformation into a Green Lantern has never quite received an official confirmation. Diggle actor David Ramsey has addressed these rumors in the past, and it appears we came close to seeing them realized in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” while earlier reports suggested that a Green Lantern series with Ramsey was pitched to The CW.

Although the latter idea is now unlikely due to the new Green Lantern show on HBO Max, of which we had a glimpse in “Crisis,” Ramsey has recently teased that we’ll be getting some answers over Diggle’s future in the Arrow finale this Tuesday. Responding to questions from TV Line about the Arrow conclusion, Ramsey had this to say about whether fans will be satisfied by the ending:

“Without a doubt. You are absolutely going to get your answers. And well-deserved answers. We’ve been talking about this for years, and I think everyone by series’ end will be very happy.”

These comments come following Ramsey’s earlier claims that the Diggle/Green Lantern teases in Arrow are going to be paid off in the last season of the show. Perhaps the most direct confirmation of these links we’ve received so far was in the “Elseworlds” crossover, wherein the Flash of Earth-90 was confused that Diggle wasn’t wearing his ring, suggesting his doppelganger in that reality was the John Stewart version of Green Lantern.

At the moment, it’s not certain whether Ramsey will be staying on in the Arrowverse, either as part of the Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff, or in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. With a lot of ground to cover in the Arrow finale, including the return of Emily Bett Rickards’ Felicity Smoak, it may be that we only get a brief look at Diggle’s future, though. Of course, given the growing scale of the Arrowverse, it’s not impossible that Diggle won’t return in a future series in some form, even if just as a cameo in a future crossover.

What do you think, though? Will we finally get to see Diggle as a Green Lantern in Arrow‘s final episode this week? As ever, let us know in the comments section below.