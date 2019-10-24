Arrow’s David Ramsey Is Open To Moving To Legends Of Tomorrow

Without a doubt, Arrow will leave a void in both The CW’s prime time schedule and our hearts once it concludes in a matter of months, but it’ll live on in another fashion. As you may have heard, a spinoff in the form of Green Arrow and the Canaries is being primed, and it’s set to star Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy Rodgers and Juliana Harkavy as Mia Smoak, Laurel Lance and Dinah Drake, respectively.

From the sound of it, David Ramsey may very well join them as John Diggle at some point. Based on some of his recent comments, he’s far from ready to give up his hold on the character, and who could blame him? Even if the series that originally introduced him is on the way out, there are certainly other Arrowverse shows that’d likely welcome him with open arms.

First, let’s take a look at what Ramsey had to say to Digital Spy regarding the spinoff itself:

“What is my involvement with Canaries? I can’t say anything definitely, but there’s interest on both parts to have Connor in the spin-off. I’m excited for what’s going to come of that…”

Taking that into account, we can probably assume we haven’t seen the last of Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke, but I’d still like confirmation as to whether Green Arrow and the Canaries takes place in the present or future. If it’s the latter and Mia doesn’t stick around in the present following “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” then Katie and Juliana are going to have to undergo makeup processes to make them appear twenty years older for every episode.

But if the proposed spinoff isn’t ordered to series or doesn’t require much of Diggle’s services, Ramsey is open to relocating to Legends of Tomorrow, admitting:

“Yeah, honestly, that would be fun. Legends is a show that’s very, very self aware, so that would be a lot of fun to play with those guys and the two tones they have on the show. I would be 110% down for that.”

After featuring in eight seasons of the darker and more dramatic Arrow, Legends would provide for a bit of a change for Ramsey and his character. Plus, he’d get to reunite with former co-star Caity Lotz, so I’m sure she’d make him feel right at home.

Arrow airs on Tuesday nights on The CW. Legends of Tomorrow, meanwhile, is slated for a January return.